High school students leave classroom to help out local community

A local school is teaching students something they can't learn from a textbook.

More than a thousand students at Graves County High School got their hands dirty on Friday helping out around the community. They're cleaning up parks, helping with landscaping at the library and washing windows at a local tourist attraction.

Students Montana Leab and Brandon Trevathan say it's something every school should do.

"I think it really helps us connect socially with our community," says Leab. "It helps us get a feel for the real world and how we need to help."

"Using our school day today to go out and do things is just a life changer for some people, and if some people get to experience that, maybe they'll want to go out and do it more without having to get out of school to do it," says Trevathan.

Students say the annual community service day is something they look forward to every year.