International AIDS Candlelight Memorial Vigils planned

The number of new HIV/AIDS diagnoses has dropped but the disease is still a problem here and across the country. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services reports 39,513 people were diagnosed with an HIV infection in 2015.

To support those patients, organizers have set up candlelight memorial vigil in southern Illinois. People who attend will also remember those who have died from the disease. Here are the details:

Church of the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ

515 S. Orchard Drive

Carbondale, IL

Sunday, April 30 at 6PM

A reception will follow after the service. Organizers will have a collection for the Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition. You can learn more about that group by clicking here.