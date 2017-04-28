Police ID man charged in Kentucky machete attack

Police in Lexington, Kentucky, have identified a man charged in a machete attack at a university coffee shop.



Police said 19-year-old Mitchell W. Adkins of Cincinnati was charged Friday with first- and fourth-degree assault and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.



A police news release said officers were called to the Glenn Building on the Transylvania University campus around 8:45 a.m. and discovered that Adkins had entered the building with a bag filled with various edged weapons. Witnesses told police Adkins made threats to students and employees inside.



Police said two female victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital and the other was treated at the scene.



The release said Adkins was taken into custody after a brief struggle and transported to a hospital with self-inflicted injuries.