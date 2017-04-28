175 tons of food donated during legal food frenzy

These canned foods will be sorted out among 38 food agencies.

Parents and guardians in Kentucky struggling to feed their children got a boost. 125 law firms and legal organizations were able to collect more than 350,000 pounds or 175 tons of food in the inaugural Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy.

This was a competition among legal professionals in Kentucky to raise the most money and food. GE Appliances' legal department won the grand prize by raising the equivalent of 33,370 pounds of food. Paducah's Bryant Law Center raised 33,223 pounds and won the Small Firm Award.

We first told you about the food drive back in February when Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear launched it. His office donated the equivalent of 6,792 pounds of food.

The food will go to local and state food pantries. Kentucky's seven regional food banks help 53,000 people every year.