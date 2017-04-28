Time to Let Go of the Keys

More older adults are on the roads. Two years ago there were more than 40 million licensed older drivers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a 50 percent increase from 1999. Aging can impact normal driving abilities, causing actions to become more difficult or even impossible.

Driving is a way to stay independent. For older adults, it's a way to stay mobile. But, aging can cause worsening of vision and thinking skills. In 2014, more than 5,700 older adults were killed and more than 236,000 were treated in emergency rooms for crash injuries. What that could mean is it's time for you or a senior loved one to let go of the keys.

All it takes is a snapshot to bring back memories. "I do remember. I remember exactly. I was going to my friends to show her my Mini Cooper," Norma Eaton said. There was no missing her in her yellow Mini Cooper. At 89, Eaton let go of her car keys. "My doctor told me, not that I wasn't capable of driving, but that it could be a problem for me if I did have an accident even if somebody ran into me," Eaton said.

She suffered two mini-strokes. "So, I gave it up very quickly. I had a car that only had 15,000 miles on it, so it about broke my heart. I loved it. I shed a few tears after I saw it drive away. But, I know that I made the right decision," Eaton said.

Driving is a rite of passage. No longer having the freedom to drive can be a difficult transition. "This is a very hard thing to tell someone: They shouldn't drive anymore," Psychiatrist Dr. Laurie Ballew explained. She said doctors use tests to evaluate a person's executive functioning, decision making and memory.

And there are warning signs. Frequent close calls, like almost crashing. Another indicator is finding dents and scratches on vehicles. Or losing your vehicle in a parking for a long period of time.

"I can't tell you the number of 80 year olds, and 75 year olds, and sometimes 70 and 65 that are developing dementia. They'll say to me 'I can still drive my car,'" Ballew said.

She said that conversation can be a difficult, but it is necessary. She suggests having a physician explain why driving is no longer a good idea. "You get your eyes checked. You get your heart checked. You get everything else checked. Get your driving checked," Ballew said.

It's not about losing independence, but about keeping everyone safe. That's reasoning Eaton understands. "If you can't, if you want a tube of toothpaste that you are just about of, you can drive to get it. You'll stop and think a minute, 'Well, I'll go get it,' Then you stop and think 'I can't,'" Eaton said.

Eaton chooses not to dwell on what she's given up in the past year. "I know that I made the right decision," she said. What she's gained are new skills to pass the time.

It's important at any age to stay on top of your health, but crucial as you get older. Get your eyes checked every year. Have your hearing checked regularly. Talk with a doctor about the effects that ailments or medications may have on your driving ability. Get plenty of sleep.