Trump assures NRA he'll support gun rights

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his support for gun rights, telling attendees of a National Rifle Association convention that "the eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end."



Trump is the first sitting president to address the group's annual convention in more than 30 years. He assured the audience he would defend their right to bear arms in a campaign-like speech reminiscent of his election rallies.



He says, "You have a true friend and champion in the White House."



Trump's appearance in Atlanta sparked protests from people advocating for stricter gun control measures.

