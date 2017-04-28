Family speaks out after their attorney's arrest

Investigators say more victims are coming forward with claims against local attorney Grant King.

Detectives say in two cases, clients claim King never told them they received a settlement, instead taking the money for his own personal use.

"We went in and felt confident he'd take care of our case," said one client, Holley Reavis.

Reavis hired King to reach a settlement with Nationwide Insurance after getting into a car crash with her family in October 2015.

"It got to be to be almost a year, and we started to talking with him and got suspicious of things," Reavis said.

She finally decided to reach out to the insurance agency, only to learn King settled her case within six weeks for $93,000.

"I was in complete shock. Are you kidding me is all I can say," Reavis said.

"The client determines whether there's a deal or not. I can think it's the greatest thing in the world, but if my client says no, I say no," said Daryl T. Dixon Law Associate Attorney Nicholas Jones.

Jones also says attorneys put money from defendants and insurance companies into a lawyers trust account, or IOLTA.

"Basically, it's supposed to sit in the IOLTA account until it's paid out to the client," Jones said.

McCracken County Sheriff's Department detectives say King put the $93,000 toward business and personal expenses.

"I have no idea if we'll ever see any of that. It has been absolutely terrible," Reavis said.

It's left Reavis' family with a stack of medical bills that still need to be paid.

I did go to King's office on Friday, but no one was there. And he is still in jail, so we have not heard from him yet.

A spokesperson with the Kentucky Bar Association is aware of the arrest. The association has filed a motion for temporary suspension with the Supreme Court of Kentucky.



King is set to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. At last check, he had not posted his $50,000 bond.



We want to be transparent in our reporting. King owes our parent company, Paxton Media Group, money for advertising services.