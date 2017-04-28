Man wanted in Kentucky and Illinois arrested in McCracken County

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies was arrested Friday at a home in Paducah.

Deputies say members of law enforcement had been looking for 43-year-old Marlon Brown for the past several months regarding multiple warrants in Kentucky and Illinois. On Friday, sheriff's detectives and deputy U.S. marshals found Brown in the attic of a home on Alabama Street. The sheriff's department says Brown was taken into custody with assistance from a department K-9.

The sheriff's department says detectives found marijuana, digital scales, and $3,351 in a search of the home. Detectives say they believe the money is the proceeds from illegal drug sales.

A woman who also lives at the home where Brown was found, 38-year-old Jodi Pendergrass, was also arrested.

Brown faces charges including five outstanding warrants, fugitive from another state (Illinois), tampering with physical evidence, marijuana trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pendergrass is charged with hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia.