Family speaks on loss of Ray Ligon, prepares for Martha Ligon's murder trial

Ray Ligon’s children and grandchildren want to shift focus from Martha Ligon’s trial to the memory of their loved one. Friday, Carlisle County Circuit Court Judge Tim Langford denied a motion to dismiss the murder charge against Martha Ligon in her husband's shooting death. She will proceed to a trial.

“Anyone that knows our dad knows he is one of the most wonderful, honest, easy going, laid-back, loving people ever,” said Ronoma Bowers, Ray Ligon’s daughter.

Martha Ligon was Bowers’ and Randy Ligon’s stepmother for more than 20 years. Now, she is on trial for their father’s murder. “We want justice to be done,” Bowers said.

It hasn’t been easy since they lost their patriarch on July 1. “We cry almost every day. I've cried twice on the way down here today. We talk on the phone all the time. It's very hard,” Bowers said.

Ryan Yates and William McGee, Martha Ligon’s attorney’s, filed a motion to dismiss, claiming her constitutional rights were violated because she suffered from untreated psychosis at the time of the July shootings that killed her husband and injured another man.

Ligon’s attorneys argue she wasn’t treated for her mental health problems. They also place blame on Lourdes hospital for not filing paperwork that indicated Ligon had shown signs of violent behavior April 19. If they’d filed the paperwork, a state social worker indicated to the defense, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services could have forced her to undergo mental health treatment. Investigators say 10 weeks later Martha Ligon shot her husband, Ray Ligon; Shane Courtney; and shot at others.

Commonwealth Attorney Mike Stacy says the argument that the April 19 incident relates to the murder case is speculation. Because Lourdes hospital released Ligon on April 20, he argued she was stable.

The grieving family is focused on their father. “A lot of people have forgotten how great my father was. He didn't die with dignity like he should have been able to,” Randy Ligon told me.

The family says says there is more to the story that will come out at a later time.

A status hearing is scheduled for Martha Ligon at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlisle County.