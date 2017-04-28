Trump will zero in on trade agreements during 100th day

Thursday night, the Murray City Council voted six to six to allow the tax to be drafted into an ordinance. Mayor Jack Rose was the tie-breaking vote. Friday, Calloway County Judge Executive Larry Elkins spoke against Thursday’s meeting.More
The White House says President Donald Trump will sign legislation implementing tough new financial sanctions against Russia.More
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More
The “skinny repeal” bill — erasing several parts of President Barack Obama’s law — was rejected just before 2 a.m. EST on a vote of 51-49.More
Murray, Kentucky, is one step closer to a 1 percent payroll tax. Thursday, the Murray City Council agreed to allow the city attorney to draft an ordinance to implement a payroll tax and eliminate the city sticker.More
