Langhi, Bright Named Biokinetics/WPSD Athletes Of Year

Biokinetics and WPSD-TV are proud to name Marshall County's Hannah Langhi and Mayfield's Trajon Bright the 2016-17 Athletes of the Year.

Langhi wrapped up her basketball career with more than 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds. She was also a standout on the Lady Marshall volleyball team. Langhi will play her college basketball at Central Arkansas.

Bright helped Mayfield win three state football championships and leaves as the program's all-time leading rusher. Bright will play his college football at Murray State.