Police looking for man who shot at vehicle with 2 adults, 2 children inside

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a man officers say shot at a vehicle occupied by a woman, man and two young children on Friday.

The shooting happened on Highway 60, just east of Highway 67. Police say the people who were shot at told officers that the man, 34-year-old Michael Jackson of Poplar Bluff, drove up in a black SUV and shot at the other vehicle four times. All the bullets hit the vehicle, but police say the two adults and two children — ages 1 and 5 — were not injured.

Police say they want your help finding Jackson. They say he was last known to be driving the black SUV and he has ties in the Columbia, Missouri, area.

Officers say Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, you can call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.