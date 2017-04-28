Carbondale Boys and Girls Club has big plans for grant

Providing kids a safe environment while giving them the opportunity to be kids is what the Boys and Girls Club is all about. That's what made Quantez McGee join the club when he first moved to Carbondale.

"You do positive stuff here. They don't lead you to nothing negative. If you are going down the wrong path, they will guide you back to the right path, " said McGee.

At-risk youth struggle to get the same opportunities as other kids. The Boys and Girls Club in Carbondale hopes the grant it received from the Poshard Foundation will help the club reach more children.

"We are serving more kids, but I keep telling people: We are not done yet, because it's not all of the kids. There are more and more kids we are finding that have great need," said Carbondale Boys and Girls Club Director of Operations Tina Carpenter.

The Boys and Girls Club will be using the money from the grant to explore the universe, making sure the kids are prepared for the total solar eclipse that will happen this summer.

"The geology department is going to come and do some workshops and also teach the kids to make the glasses they have to wear," said Carpenter.

Poshard Foundation co-founder and Director Jo Poshard said she is grateful for the work all of the agencies have put toward southern Illinois youth.

The Poshard Foundation is already planning for its next charity brunch and silent auction. The event will be held on October 7.