Carbondale Boys and Girls Club has big plans for grant

Children in Weakley County, Tennessee, area are among the healthiest kids in their state, according to the 2016 Kids Count report the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth released Friday.More
(WLEX) When Leah Halliday Johnson went into labor, she had no idea that the doctor who'd deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor ready to give birth herself.More
Mothers and soon-to-be mothers can learn about breastfeeding at a fair being held at the University Mall in Carbondale.More
The American Academy of Pediatrics have recently updated its guidelines on car seats and made it even easier for parent to use the right car seat for every age.More
Bjarne Hansen is the executive director at Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah. He says not everyone can afford to shop at Academy Sports, so he was ecstatic when the store offered to give $100 gift cards to 30 students.More