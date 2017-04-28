Trump signs spending bill that prevents shutdown

President Donald Trump has signed a short-term, stopgap spending bill keeping the government functioning and avoiding a shutdown on his 100th day in office.



Trump signed the bill in private Friday night after he returned to the White House from a daytrip to Atlanta.



The temporary spending bill keeps the government functioning through next Friday, May 6. It buys lawmakers time to wrap up negotiations on a larger, $1 trillion package to fund government operations through Sept. 30, the end of the government's 2017 budget year.



Both houses of Congress passed the weeklong measure with hours to spare before Friday's midnight deadline for some government operations to begin shutting down.



Lawmakers plan to pass the larger spending measure sometime next week.