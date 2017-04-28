Murray State's Robinson perfect again in win over EIU

For the second time in three games, Murray State pitcher Mason Robinson pitched a perfect game, as the Racers defeated Eastern Illinois, 8-0 in six innings, at Williams Field in Charleston, Illinois. The day’s second game could not be played due to heavy rains and field conditions and was postponed to Saturday at Noon.



Robinson retired all 18 batters she faced in the contest, striking out seven in the process. The shutout was her seventh of the season, a new program single-season mark. Robinson’s no-hitter was the fourth in Murray State program history, she is now tied with Chelsey Sullivan for the most all-time with two.



Jessica Twaddle got Murray State going in the game when she belted a two-out home run in the top of the first to give her team an early 1-0 advantage. In the third, Mallory Young led off the frame for Murray State with a single and then advanced to second on an error.



After being sacrificed to third by Erika Downey, Brenna Finck scored Young with a single to up the lead to 2-0. After Kaylee Ranburger reached on a single in the next at bat, Finck and Ranburger executed a double steal to make it 3-0 Murray State.



In the sixth, Murray State made it an 8-0 game with a two-run home run from Jocelynn Rodgers and three-run blast from Maggie Glass. In the bottom of the sixth, Robinson retired the last three batters of the game to give MSU the win via the eight-run rule.



Murray State finished the game with six hits, three of which were home runs, with all six coming from a different Racer. EIU’s Jessica Wireman took the loss in the game after allowing eight runs, two of which were earned, on six hits, despite striking out 10 Racers.



With the win, their sixth in a row, Murray State improved to 34-14 overall and 10-5 in OVC play, while the loss dropped EIU to 25-18 on the year and 9-4 in the conference.

