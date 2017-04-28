Movie, TV industries work to bring virtual reality to viewers

Virtual reality may soon be in your living room. More than 100,000 broadcasters and film makers gathered in Las Vegas for an annual convention to see the latest technology.

While I was there, I found out why they are looking at virtual reality.

At the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas this week, Intel and Positron showed off their combined efforts to create a movie theater where the viewer watches from within a rotating and moving pod.

The pods look like half of an egg. Viewers sit in them with their feet off the ground. As the movie plays, the pod rotates in 360 degrees, pitches forward and side to side as the action unfolds. Virtual reality headsets are worn, and headphones provide a virtual reality audio experience. There's also haptic feedback, so viewers feel vibrations in the seat and, get this, scents are released in the pod to coincide with what a movie scene might smell like.

"We think there's really a place to have a greater experience by adding other sensory integration," said Jeffrey Travis of Positron. "It's not just what you see in the headsets, it's how you feel when it moves you, how the director can guide you through different points of the story. It's the sound and feeling the haptic sensations in your back. You really lose yourself in the story."

The video I watched was a trailer for the movie "Le Mask." It opened with a picture of a child trapped in a straw basket. A second later, I was in the basket as smells from the room emanated around me. A scene in a market smelled of perfume and musk. When I turned my head, I saw everything that would be around me and as I moved the sounds moved with the action.

David Di Lulio from Harvard Publishing took a turn before me. It was his first virtual reality experience. "Yeah, the musk smell at the end was pretty amazing," he said. "A few instances someone was throwing a coin, and I almost went to grab it."

Ravi Velhal, a developer with Intel said this is "a full fledged cinema experience."

"I think what you're seeing here is the world's first cinema VR experience and how the future of theater in cinema VR should be," Velhal said.