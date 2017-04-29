Carbondale Police investigating shots fired - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Carbondale Police investigating shots fired

By Staff report
CARBONDALE, IL -

Carbondale Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Graham Street.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing.

As of this time, no one was injured and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, contact the police department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

