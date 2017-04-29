180 SIU Carbondale students relocated due to flooding

180 students from SIU Carbondale have been relocated for the rest of the school year due to "serious flooding".

The students are being relocated from University Hall to different halls on campus

Spokeswoman, Rae Goldsmith says access to the east side of campus and coming to campus from the east side of Carbondale is limited.

They ask people to please avoid the area. Do not enter standing water on foot or in a vehicle.

Goldsmith says disaster relief is on scene at the school and have started clean up and damage repair.

We'll continue to update this story as details come in.