Murphysboro High School cancels prom due to flooding

Murphysboro High School has canceled their prom due to flooding concerns.

Principal, Tony Wilson says the entry ways into the high school are flooded, and would be a safety concern for students if the prom continued.

Wilson says he wanted to make the decision early to pre-empt any appointments students may have in preparation for the day.

Wilson says approximately 300 students were scheduled to attend.

On first inspections, the school has not sustained any damage because of the flooding.

The school plans to reschedule prom for another day.