Missouri governor issues state of emergency for flash flooding

In this Nov. 3, 2015, file photo, Missouri Republican gubernatorial candidate, former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens, speaks during a forum in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP photo)

Missouri Governor Greitens declared a state of emergency for flash flooding in the state.

So far, there have been 93 evacuations and 33 rescues.

The Governor's office says all specialized rescue teams and swift water teams have been deployed which include the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Task Force 1, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and Fire Mutual Aid Resources.

The National Weather Service says the bulk of the water is yet to come and the region remains under a flash flood warning.

The Governor's office released this statement, "Thank you to our first responders for their courageous and capable work to keep Missouri families safe and to protect property. Together, we took early action to prepare for this storm, and our pre-staged rescue teams are now executing operations across Missouri. Please stay safe and stay away from rising water.



For more information on what to do in a flash flood, please go to https://www.mo.gov/stopfloodingdeaths/. For information on road closures, please go here: http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

