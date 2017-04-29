Destructive fire leaves local family homeless

Saturday was the first time Tammy Jackson saw her home in the daylight. Her family is now homeless because of a destructive fire on Friday.

"I started the dryer back up and it started smoking and then I saw fire," says Jackson. "I got the clothes out but I couldn't get the fire out."

Purchase Area Development District built the home for Jackson and her family several years ago. It's wheelchair accessible, perfect for her mother who Jackson takes care of.

"I had to bring her through the fire from this room, through this hallway to get her out," says Jackson. I don't know what we're going to do. I have a disabled mother, I can't just jump around from motel to motel. I can't do it."

Jackson's son also made out safely but everything in the house was ruined. Except one t-shirt hanging on the wall. It belonged to Jackson's nephew who died in the house.

"He was mama's guardian angel," says Jackson's sister, Legina Pyron.

The community is collecting donations for the family at Arlington City Hall, P.O. Box 399 Arlington, Ky. You can contact city hall by calling 270-655-2261.