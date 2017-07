Paducah Police says Flemons was found and returned home.

Paducah Police are looking for information of a missing teen.

Paducah Police say Ruth Flemons was last seen at her home on North 8th Street around noon Saturday afternoon.

She is described as a black female, 5 foot 5 inches tall, at 110 pounds wearing black pants and a burgandy hoodie.

Police say she may be headed to Champaign, IL with her adult boyfriend known as Ced or Cen.

If you have any information, call police.