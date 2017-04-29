KSP searching for escaped Crittenden County inmate

Kentucky State Police are asking help to locate an escaped inmate in Crittenden County.

KSP says Brandon James Brasher escaped April 29 around 4:05 p.m. by walking off from the Crittenden County jail and is now on the run.

Brasher was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

Brasher is a Class D felon inmate who was serving time for Burglary 3rd Degree and Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000.

He's described as a white male, 31 years old, 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.