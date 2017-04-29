JD Harmon joins Browns as undrafted free agent

Paducah Tilghman and Kentucky alum JD Harmon will join the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

Harmon agreed to join the Browns after going undrafted in this years NFL Draft.

In his four seasons at Kentucky, Harmon averaged 30 tackles per season, including seven interceptions as a Wildcat.

"I mean I can't even describe it. I can't even put it into words," Harmon said. "(It's) what I've been working towards my whole life since I got this football actually. My mom bought it for me in 1999 and I've had it ever since. The goal is the NFL, no specific team, being able to get there was the whole thing so I'm just blessed to be here right now."

Harmon's best season came during his junior season at Kentucky where he had 28 tackles and a team high three interceptions.

He will join Cleveland for rookie camp when it begins on May 12th.

