Mayfield-Graves Empty Bowls project a success

The fourth annual Mayfield-Graves County Empty Bowls project raised about $12,000.

The money will all go to help feed needy local families.

People would sample food from local restaurants, and then take the bowls home as reminders of the people hungry in their community and around the world.

Event founder and coordinator, Claudia Heath says she was pleased with the restaurants that participated and everyone who turned out to support it.

Next year's event is already scheduled for April 28th.

Heath says, "A lot of people did a ton of work to make this happen and God was there through it all to make sure everything went smoothly. We are so grateful for the 19 restaurants that donated their food and expertise and everyone who donated silent auction items and door prizes. We could not have done this without their support.”

Participating restaurants this year were: Applebee’s, Carr’s Steak House, Cracker Barrel, Dairy Queen, Domino’s Pizza, H&C Doughnut Shop, Happy House, Hardee’s, Jimmy John’s, The Dinner Bell, Majestic Pizza & Steak House, Mayfield Creek Market, Rita’s Café, Snappy Tomato Pizza Co., Southern Red’s BBQ, Taco John’s, Wendy’s, Wilma’s Kountry Kitchen and Wing’s Etc.

The first three years of the event raised a total of about $37,000 for the Food Pantry, which provides emergency food supplies for about 350 local needy families each month.

The Empty Bowls project is an international effort started some 20 years ago to help alleviate hunger and raise awareness of hunger issues around the world.