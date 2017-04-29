Crittenden County wins All "A" Classic consolation bracket

The Crittenden County Lady Rockets lost their first game in the shortened All "A" Classic state softball tournament, but went on to win four straight and win the consolation championship.

Below is a list of scores from this years All "A" State softball tournament.

1st Round

Raceland 4, Crittenden County 0 - FINAL

Lexington Christian 4, Carlisle County 2 - FINAL

2nd Round - Consolation bracket

Crittenden County 16, Wolfe County 6 - FINAL

Carlisle County 8, Paris 7 - FINAL

3rd Round - Consolation Bracket Semifinals

Crittenden County 10, Carlisle County 0 - FINAL

4th Round - Consolation Bracket Finals

Crittenden County 3, Washington County 2 - FINAL

