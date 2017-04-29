Crittenden County wins All "A" Classic consolation bracket

PADUCAH, Ky -
The Crittenden County Lady Rockets lost their first game in the shortened All "A" Classic state softball tournament, but went on to win four straight and win the consolation championship.
Below is a list of scores from this years All "A" State softball tournament.
1st Round
Raceland 4, Crittenden County 0 - FINAL
Lexington Christian 4, Carlisle County 2 - FINAL
2nd Round - Consolation bracket
Crittenden County 16, Wolfe County 6 - FINAL
Carlisle County 8, Paris 7 - FINAL
3rd Round - Consolation Bracket Semifinals
Crittenden County 10, Carlisle County 0 - FINAL
4th Round - Consolation Bracket Finals
Crittenden County 3, Washington County 2 - FINAL
