Road Closures in southeast Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed several state routes in Southeast Missouri due to the recent flooding. You are asked to watch out for flash flooding. Remember, turn around and don't drown.

Bollinger County:

Route DD-near Route 34 to 5 miles south of Route M (the near Bollinger/Madison County line)

Route H-north of Route 51

Butler County:

Route N-CRD 243 to CRD 232

Cape Girardeau County:

Route OO-from Route HH to south of CRD 382

Route A-from CRD 255 to Route U

Perry County:

Route F

Route M

Wayne County: