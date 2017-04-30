Road Closures in southeast Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed several state routes in Southeast Missouri due to the recent flooding. You are asked to watch out for flash flooding. Remember, turn around and don't drown.
Bollinger County:
- Route DD-near Route 34 to 5 miles south of Route M (the near Bollinger/Madison County line)
- Route H-north of Route 51
Butler County:
- Route N-CRD 243 to CRD 232
Cape Girardeau County:
- Route OO-from Route HH to south of CRD 382
- Route A-from CRD 255 to Route U
Perry County:
Wayne County:
- Route C-CRD 224A to Route 34
- Route 143-Route 34 in Wayne County to Route 49 in Iron County
- Route FF-CRD 378 to CRD 380
- Route KK-south of CRD 456
- Route 34-at St. Francis River Bridge