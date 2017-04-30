Restored: Power outages affecting more than 1,000 Gibson Electric members

Power is now restored to all customers.

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation outages affecting 1,126 members at this time.

Spokesperson Rita Alexander says the outages are mostly in the Tiptonville and Samburg areas, but there are also scattered outages in Lake, Obion, and Hickman counties.

Alexander says crews are working to restore power and have worked through the night.

Alexander says crews are working to restore three broken poles, several spans of wire downed, and other equipment damaged.

Everyone is asked to stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately by calling Gibson EMC’s Outage Hotline at 1-800-977-4076.