Flooding closes several roads in Local 6 area

The Purchase Parkway northbound ramp to Kentucky 80 at Exit 22 in Mayfield is closed starting Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
Crews will be making concrete repair work to rough pavement.More
Lane restrictions are planned four nights in a row on Lone Oak Road in McCracken County starting Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
The Christian County Highway Maintenance Crew will repair a base failure along KY 272/Canton Street between 17th and 18th Street.More
UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 24 East are back open at the 41 mile marker after they were blocked Thursday afternoon by a crash.More
