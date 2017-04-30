Flooding closes several roads in Local 6 area

Several roads are closed or down to one lane in the Local 6 area due to floodwaters. We will be updating this list as we get information in.



Kentucky:



Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED due to floodwaters between the 14 and 16 mile marker in the Obion Creek bottoms. This is in the Hailwell area of southwestern Hickman County.

Fulton County

KY 1129/Adams Road is closed at the 5 to 9 mile marker due to Mississippi River backwater.

KY 1129/Adams Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 4 mile marker. This is between KY 94 and KY 125.

KY 2140 is CLOSED between the 2 and 4 mile marker. This is along KY 2140 between KY 1129 and KY 94.

Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters covering the landing- River forecast indicates it is likely to remain closed until around May 12th KY 1354 CLOSED just off KY 94 at the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road CLOSED due to floodwaters at 2 to 3 mile marker





As a reminder, it takes less than a foot of moving water to sweep you off your feet or to float a vehicle off the roadway. Avoid driving through floodwaters. If you encounter a flooded roadway that does not have signs posted, please take note of the specific location and report it to your local 911 call center. Remember, Turn Around- Don't Drown.