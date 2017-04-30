2 dead in Missouri from storms

In a news conference, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said two people died across the state as a result of the storms.

He says as of today, teams have conducted 111 evacuations and 136 rescue operations.

Tonight and early tomorrow, the state will remain focused on response and rescue operations while preparing for flood-fighting.

The Governor signed an executive order activating the National Guard and ordering they be prepared to move hundreds, maybe thousands of troops to assist in flood-fighting operations.

Local first responders, the State Emergency Management Agency, Fire Mutual Aid, the Missouri National Guard, Missouri’s Task Force 1, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, including their swift water rescue teams, stepped into action and deployed resources in the areas expected to be hardest hit.

The Governor's office noted many people go outside when the rain stops, but warns the danger still remains. He says 80 percent of deaths in situations like this come from people interacting with rushing water.

Hundreds of homes have been affected. Red Cross shelters are open across the state.

The state expects major new flooding in the Meramec, Gasconade, and Mississippi rivers. In many parts of Missouri, this will be a flood of historic proportions. For example, the Current river at Van Buren highest recorded flood was 29 Feet. We are anticipating 37 feet by Tuesday morning.