McCracken Co deputies arrest woman for breaking into a home

McCracken County deputies arrested a woman for breaking into a home.

Saturday around 8:50 pm, deputies arrested Amberly Wallis of Paducah for knocking on the door of a home on Yarbro Lane in McCracken County. When the homeowner answered the door, deputies say Wallis pushed her way into the home and assaulted the homeowner causing injury.

The homeowner was able to get away and call for help when Wallis got in a car to get away.

Deputies found Wallis later at her home on Caldwell Street where she was arrested.