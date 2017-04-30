Local woman stranded by floodwaters

Many of you are experiencing a wet weekend with widespread flash flooding.

The water is starting to go down in Williamson County, Illinois but so far, it's not enough.

Penne Wildenberg didn't know what to expect when the murky water starting creeping towards her home on Saturday.

"It was higher yesterday but better today," says Wildenberg. "I can at least see the road where my driveway is now. It's been bad."

On Sunday, Wildenberg's driveway was still underwater. She says she'd rather be stranded at home than drive through the water.

"You can't see the bottom," says Wildenberg. "You don't know if it's washed out under my driveway because there was such a hard current yesterday. You just don't know. So, I would never take that chance."

Wildenberg won't chance it but other drivers are. In the video, you can see a truck driving on a flooded road across from Wildenberg's home. After fighting against the current, the driver eventually makes it across the floodwaters. Wildenberg says the driver wouldn't have made it across on Saturday.

"You know, yesterday it was so bad in Johnston City getting boats to get people out," says Wildenberg. "That's unheard of."

Wildenberg says all she can do now is wait it out.

"You've got to respect Mother Nature," says Wildenberg. "That's my bottom line."

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is hoping to assess damages within the next few days.

If your family was impacted by flood waters, contact your local emergency management agency.