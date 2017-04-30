Carbondale Police investigating stabbing

Carbondale Police are investigating a stabbing.

Officers responded to the area of S. Beveridge St. and W. Cherry St early morning Sunday, April 30th.

During the investigation officers found there was a person involved in the fight who went to the Emergency Room for a stab wound.

The injury was non-life threatening and the person was treated at the hospital.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, thin build, with short hair approximiately 5'0'' and 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

The suspect left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618)457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618)549-COPS (2677).