Dorena-Hickman Ferry to be closed for couple weeks due to high water

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high water on the Mississippi River.

The Ferry stopped service at the end of the last run today.

Water went over the landing ramp at Hickman today, and it's likely the ferry will remain closed for a couple weeks.

At 4 p.m., today, the Ohio River at Cairo was at 44.9 ft. with a prediction it would crest around 51 ft. on May 7th. It would then take until about May 12th for the river to drop enough to allow the ferry to resume service.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.