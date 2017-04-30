Former Kentucky stars sign autographs at youth basketball camp

On their autograph tour through Kentucky, former Kentucky Wildcats Derek Willis, Isaac Humphries, and Mychal Mulder made a stop at Ballard Memorial High School on Sunday.

The three Wildcats signed autographs and helped with the Ballard Bullets Youth Basketball Camp. Nearly 100 campers from first through fifth grade were able to test their abilities against some of their favorite players.

Later in the day the Wildcats made a stop at Wildcat Warehouse in Paducah to sign autographs.

