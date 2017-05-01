Immigrants, unions to march for rights to mark May Day

In many places, activists are urging people to skip work, school and shopping to show the importance of immigrants in American communities.More
President Donald Trump has signed a short-term, stopgap spending bill keeping the government functioning and avoiding a shutdown on his 100th day in office.More
President Donald Trump will order a comprehensive study of the nation's trade agreements Saturday to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.More
President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his support for gun rights, telling attendees of a National Rifle Association convention that "the eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end."More
A Kentucky family court judge says he won't hear anymore adoption cases that involve gay adults.More
