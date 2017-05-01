Six things to know - 5/1/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Crittenden County jailers are still looking for an escaped inmate. Kentucky State Police say Brandon Brasher walked out of the Crittenden County jail wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants Saturday afternoon. If you know where he is or see him, call state police.



Student on student sexual assaults are going up according to an associated press poll. Students as early as kindergarten and first grade could be at risk. About five percent of all sexual attacks reported on school property happened to five and six year olds.



Congress has reached a budget agreement to keep the government running through September. A vote is expected in the Senate and House this week. It includes billions of dollars for defense and border security, but no money for the president's proposed border wall.



Protesters and marchers are expected to hit the streets today. Organizers say it is to show they are against President Donald Trump and his administrations policies. Tens of thousands of people are expected to join in.



A vote on Tennessee's $37 billion spending plan is expected this week. House and Senate members are required by the state constitution to pass a balanced budget each year. It is usually their final major act before lawmakers adjourn for the year.



A traffic alert after this weekend's weather. KY 94 in Fulton County has reopened to traffic in the Willingham Bottom area. US 62 is also back open in Carlisle County.