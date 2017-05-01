Less than one percent of KY students commit crimes in schools

A report released Monday found that less than one percent of students at public schools in Kentucky committed crimes in school.



The data comes from the Kentucky Center for School Safety.



During the 2015-2016 school year, 6,001 students committed law violations.



There are 655,475 students in Kentucky's public school system which means the vast majority of students did not commit a reported law violation.



The study did find that the number one violation for students was marijuana use, with it accounting for 26.45% of all law violations.



Alcohol use and possession also decreased considerably from 46.80 in the previous report to 26.19 in this year's report.



You can read the full results of the study below. You can learn more about the Kentucky Center for School Safety by clicking here.



