Less than one percent of KY students commit crimes in schools

Campus crimes are a serious issue. In recent months, universities across the country have started encouraging students and staff to use safety applications like LiveSafe.More
Campus crimes are a serious issue. In recent months, universities across the country have started encouraging students and staff to use safety applications like LiveSafe.More
During the 2015-2016 school year, 6,001 public school students committed law violations.More
During the 2015-2016 school year, 6,001 public school students committed law violations.More
A local school is teaching students something they can't learn from a textbook. More than a thousand students at Graves County High School got their hands dirty on Friday helping out around the community.More
A local school is teaching students something they can't learn from a textbook. More than a thousand students at Graves County High School got their hands dirty on Friday helping out around the community.More
There aren’t enough school bus drivers for many districts in our area. The shortage could mean some kids will have to go to school earlier and get home later.More
There aren’t enough school bus drivers for many districts in our area. The shortage could mean some kids will have to go to school earlier and get home later.More
The Tennessee Legislature has passed a measure that allows students to take American Sign Language and get credit for their foreign language requirements.More
The Tennessee Legislature has passed a measure that allows students to take American Sign Language and get credit for their foreign language requirements.More