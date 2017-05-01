Not guilty plea entered for attorney accused of stealing from clients

A local attorney accused of stealing settlement money from his clients appeared in court on Monday.



A judge gave Grant King a not guilty plea in McCracken County court.



Detectives say an investigation into King began in February when they received a call from a couple saying that King had failed to pay settlement money to them.



Bond for King is set at $60,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is set for May 9.



We want to be transparent in our reporting. King owes our parent company, Paxton Media, money for advertising services.