Not guilty plea entered for attorney accused of stealing from clients

A local attorney accused of stealing settlement money from his clients appeared in court on Monday.More
Carbondale Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Graham Street.More
The Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a man officers say shot at a vehicle occupied by a woman, man and two young children on Friday.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies was arrested Friday at a home in Paducah.More
Detectives say in two cases, clients claim King never told them they received a settlement, instead taking the money for his own personal use.More
