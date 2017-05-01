Large sign knocked over in morning crash

A Mayfield man was injured in a crash on KY Dam Road Monday morning.



McCracken County deputies were called to 6035 KY Dam Road, the location of Mercy Primary Care-Reidland, for a crash just before 11:00 a.m.



Deputies say 25-year-old Jordan Gourley of Mayfield hit the large sign in the yard of the business. He had turned into the driveway and lost control due to unknown medical reasons.



He was taken to a local hospital.



Gourley was cited with no registration plate.