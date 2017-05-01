Personal Safety Apps: Protecting Yourself

Campus crimes are a serious issue. In recent months, universities across the country have started encouraging students and staff to use safety applications like LiveSafe. One of the colleges promoting this app is Murray State University. LiveSafe offers people a handheld mobile security system. Murray State's Police Chief Jamie Herring says thousands of students are actively using LiveSafe.

Nearly 11,000 students attend Murray State University. "I think it is pretty safe," said freshman Hillary Mcaea when I asked her how safe she thought her campus is now. She says she feels confident in her safety and school dedication to its students. "If anything does happen we are always told about it they help us and teach us about it," Mcaea said.

One lesson for students is how to use the LiveSafe app. Murray State Police Chief Jamie Herring says students are connecting in a familiar way. "Safe walk is part of the app that gets used the most. I think we've had about 500 safe walks so far this year," said Chief Herring.

LiveSafe offers students across the country two-way, real-time interaction with the exact location of text, calls, photos and videos. "Last year was the first year that we targeted freshmen. And we will keep doing that every year until LiveSafe becomes part of the culture," Chief Herring said. Like LiveSafe, people are downloading safety apps. But does this leave people with a false sense of security in a dangerous world?

"Your running from somebody, are your really going to have time to take your phone app and unlock it? And remember what app to hit," said former Paducah Police Officer Bruce Watson. Watson, now a Concealed Carry Handgun Instructor, is not against safety apps, but he insists being aware mixed with quick action are ways to keep safe. "If you look like food you're going to be eaten. If you look like an easy target to a predator they are going to take advantage," Watson said.

Watson says incidents are just as likely to happen in the daylight as at night. "I'm trying to get you out of sight what you should do is just make a fist like you are doing. Now just reach over with your other hand. So as I'm pulling you you're going to drop your weight and bring your hand up as hard as you can. If I was going to grab you behind what I would suggest is you go limp. See now what happens is I have to go down with you. Now you're dead weight. If I'm holding you here. Now you get this hand here. You lower your body weight and you come up as hard as you can. Come up and just push," explained Watson.

The best way to stay safe according to Watson is to plan ahead and to take an active role for your own and others safety.

Other personal safety apps you can download include BSafe, Circle of 6, Red Panic Button and Safe Track.