Missouri authorities probe Iowa student's death at resort

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) -

Authorities are investigating the weekend death of a University of Iowa freshman who was found unresponsive in a lakeside resort motel in central Missouri's Camden County.
    
The Camden County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 19-year-old Kamil Jackowski of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was found unconscious in the motel Sunday. He was later declared dead at a hospital, and an autopsy was planned.
    
Camden County sheriff's Lt. Arlyne Page has told the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald that Jackowski was attending a fraternity event.
    
Page says foul play is not suspected, but she would not elaborate.
    
The Daily Herald said Jackowski was in Missouri for a Sigma Chi fraternity formal, and that University of Iowa fraternity and sorority leaders announced Monday they are indefinitely banning alcohol from all official events.

