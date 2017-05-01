Police searching for suspect in paramedic shooting

Authorities are scouring a Dallas neighborhood for a suspect after a paramedic and a civilian were shot.



The city released a statement saying emergency responders were treating a civilian who'd been shot late Monday morning when another person approached, opened fired and critically injured the paramedic.



Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the largely residential area and blocked off much of the neighborhood. Officials believe the suspect is still in the vicinity.



The city says the paramedic is in critical but stable condition at Baylor Hospital. Details about the civilian's condition haven't been released.



No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.