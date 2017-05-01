SIU poll examines public awareness of human trafficking in Illinois

Illinois has the eighth highest number of human tracking cases reported in the country, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. But, a new poll from Southern Illinois University found most people in the state are in the dark on this issue.

The U.S. Department of State defines human trafficking as "the act of recruiting, harboring, transporting, providing, or obtaining a person for compelled labor or commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud, or coercion."

In the most recent poll from the SIU Carbondale's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, 51 percent of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed that human trafficking affects their area, according to a news release the university sent Monday. Twenty-one percent did not know or refused to answer. Of those surveyed, 28 percent reported that it does affect their area.

The poll — which surveyed 1,000 randomly selected registered voters — found that, while many didn't agree that human trafficking affects where they live, most respondents believe law enforcement agencies should be required by law to undergo human trafficking training.

Of those surveyed, 86 percent said human trafficking training should be mandated for members of law enforcement in Illinois. Ten percent said it should not be legally required.

