Department of Insurance investigating Filbeck-Cann and King funeral home

State insurance investigators were at the Filbeck-Cann and King funeral home Monday. Our team that was on the corner of the Courthouse square in Benton, Kentucky, said investigators were putting boxes into a van, and employees were called into the business throughout the day.

Commonwealth Attorney Mark Blankenship says the department sent investigators in response to complaints to look into the pre-planning insurance policies sold at the funeral home.

We've reached out to the department of insurance, but we have not heard back yet.

We've also spoken with attorney Emily Roark, who is representing owner Tim King, but would not say for what.

Roark says King is cooperating with anything that's asked of him, and his business is still operating.

We also know, according to court documents dated for September 2016, the funeral home and King were in the middle of settling a civil suit with a family.

The family said King misrepresented and intentionally defrauded them when he didn't order the right monument for their loved one who died.

We do not know the outcome of that lawsuit.