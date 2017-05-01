Flood leaves people looking for dry place to stay in southern Illinois

The lighthouse homeless shelter is temporarily closed to do the flood.

American Red Cross Shelter has room for people to sleep if their home is not livable after flooding.

Claudia Blackman wants to create a home away from home for people displaced by the recent flooding. The American Red Cross Shelter in Marion, Illinois, has been open since Friday. Blackman says they are still taking people in.

"We'll find a cot for them and blankets. Get them as comfortable as they can be," she said.

Blackman says at the height of the floods, they were sheltering 22 people. They're down to seven now but it changes every day.

"It was a matter that, in the middle of the night, how fast is that water coming up. To me, they were doing the safe thing, and getting out, and coming to the shelter," she said.

A local homeless shelter down the road was flooded during the weekend storms. Eighteen people were displaced from the Lighthouse Shelter and forced to find a place to stay.

The Lighthouse director said there were 4 inches of water inside the building. It will be under construction for about a month.

Blackman says if you need a temporary home, she has your back.

"We want clients to know that we're going to be here" she said.

The Red Cross Shelter is at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion. Blackman says they'll be here as long as they need to.