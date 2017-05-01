City of Mayfield uses annexation as a tool to grow

A city continues to expand to develop our area and create jobs. Last week, we told you the Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the city of Mayfield's plans to annex four Graves County school buildings.

Business continues to pick up for a group of Mayfield construction workers.

"We've got more to do than we can do, and we're measuring things every day, talking to different people every day," said Wayne Flint

On Monday, Flint and his crew worked to build a section for beer in the Mayfield Stop and Shop after it was annexed into city limits so it could sell alcohol. He says the city seems to be growing, giving his guys more work.

"Now it's just non-stop, you know we're all, everybody wants to stay busy and is busy," Flint said.

An empty lot across the street from the Stop and Shop on Interstate 45 has also been annexed. Now the city is working to annex a BP, Cracker Barrel and a property on the other side of the purchase parkway

"It's a tool that's available to cities and cities only," Mayor Teresa Rochetti-Cantrell

Cantrell says right of ways, from where city limits end on Crittenden Lane, are annexed north all the way to Fowler Lane to make future annexations easier.

"To give us more opportunities to build businesses, to build the residential developments that we so desperately need," Cantrell explained.

Flint says if the city is going to expand, he wants to see more development soon.

"The more people we get in here, and the more better-paying jobs we've got, the more work there is for all of us out here," Flint said.

The city will vote on the annexation of the Cracker Barrel and a 30-acre property at next Monday's meeting. Then it will introduce and ordinance to annex the BP gas station. The annexations do not focus on residential areas, so people living in the neighborhoods won't be impacted.

Payroll taxes go from on 1 percent to 2 percent for employees on annexed properties. That is why the school board opposed the annexation of school buildings.

Graves County Schools Superintendent Kim Dublin released the following statement after the appeals court ruling last week:

"We don't agree with the decision, because we believe it unfairly allows the City of Mayfield to tax school district employees who work at the Board of Education office, Graves County Middle School, and Graves County Central Elementary School. However, since no other opportunity for recourse seems available, we will have to abide by the Court of Appeals' choice not to decide the case."

Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry says he supports the city's efforts to grow, but he does not support forced annexation. He believes a property owner should want to be within city limits if the city annexes their property.