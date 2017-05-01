Students boating to school due to floodwater

Dozens of roads have closed in southern Illinois due to rising rivers, creeks and streams. The Big Muddy River near Murphysboro, Illinois, is overflowing its banks.

That's one reason Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield. The governor has also allowed the use of inmates to deliver sandbags where needed.

With classes still in session, many students have to find creative ways to get to school.

Students Deja Rohfling and Autumn McMahan made it to class Monday at Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake. It was no small feat.

"My ride to school today was over an hour. I was late today, because of boat problems," Rohfling said.

To make it to work and classes this week, she'll stay with friends in Grand Tower until the waters go down. Autumn says her family's had no trouble boating to and from home since prom on Saturday.

"We could take a tractor across our bridge, but by the end of Saturday night, we had to boat," McMahan said.

Shawnee High School says it will keep parents updated regularly about any transportation changes and potential program or school closures with the upcoming rains and flooding expected on the Mississippi and Big Muddy rivers.