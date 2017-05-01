Students boating to school due to floodwater

With classes still in session, many students have to find creative ways to get to school.More
With classes still in session, many students have to find creative ways to get to school.More
Illinois has the eighth highest number of human tracking cases reported in the country, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. But, a new poll from Southern Illinois University found most people in the state are in the dark on that issue.More
Illinois has the eighth highest number of human tracking cases reported in the country, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. But, a new poll from Southern Illinois University found most people in the state are in the dark on that issue.More
Campus crimes are a serious issue. In recent months, universities across the country have started encouraging students and staff to use safety applications like LiveSafe.More
Campus crimes are a serious issue. In recent months, universities across the country have started encouraging students and staff to use safety applications like LiveSafe.More
During the 2015-2016 school year, 6,001 public school students committed law violations.More
During the 2015-2016 school year, 6,001 public school students committed law violations.More
A local school is teaching students something they can't learn from a textbook. More than a thousand students at Graves County High School got their hands dirty on Friday helping out around the community.More
A local school is teaching students something they can't learn from a textbook. More than a thousand students at Graves County High School got their hands dirty on Friday helping out around the community.More