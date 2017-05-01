As flash flooding recedes, water rises on Big Muddy River

Heavy rains over the weekend left flash floodwaters covering and washing out roads around southern Illinois.

After canceling prom Saturday, Murphysboro High School is back in session as floodwaters recede, letting students drive to school. Washed out roads and culverts in town blown out by water and debris have been repaired by the Murphysboro Streets Department, with help from the mayor.

But as flash flooding goes down, another flooding concern rises up. The Big Muddy River is already in flood stages. The National Weather Service measured it at 34-feet on Monday. Flood stage is considered 22 feet, according to the NWS.

Those floodwaters are already filling up riverbanks and riverfront properties around town. Riverside Park in Murphysboro is already deep under water, with parts of the bandstand covered in water from the Big Muddy River. With waters 12-feet above flood stage in rising, many in the community are growing concerned.

Mayor Will Stephens said the water is rising quickly, but so far they’re projecting this flood to hit near to or just under the record flooding set back in 2011. He said they’re hoping to stay under that record stage but will prepare the community for the worst in the meantime.

"We have requested through the department of corrections to have some sandbags to be filled and that request has been granted. I think we're headed in the right direction, and hopefully this will be over for the year and we won't have to deal with it for several," Stephens said.

Luckily, not many homes in town lie in the direct path of the river’s flooding, with just a dozen or so homeowners to be affected, according to Stephens. But the Red Cross is setting up temporary shelters nearby in Carbondale and Marion for any flood victims who need a warm place to wait out the high waters.

The Big Muddy River is not expected to crest until Thursday, projected at 40 feet. The record flood on the river was set in 2011 at 40.5 feet.