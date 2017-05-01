Harrisburg still flooded, businesses stay

This photo shows a funeral home in Harrisburg, Illinois, surrounded by water on May 1, 2017.

Businesses on Commercial Street in Harrisburg, Illinois, are surrounded by water. The Medicine Shoppe owner Steve Ledbetter said the water got an inch away from flooding the store.

Brad Ledbetter, Steve's son, watched as the water rose. "We were here all day yesterday, and it slowly crept up the entire time," he explained.

He crossed his fingers that the store would stay dry.

"It went to the curb, which is floor level, then it started backing off this morning, luckily," he said. "I don't have a clue how the pumps caught up finally, but I think we got really lucky."

Now, the water is accumulating in areas such as parking lots. Saline County Emergency Management Director Allan Ninness says it starts to look worse before the pumps turn on.

Not every business looks to be as lucky as the Medicine Shoppe. Gas stations and businesses on Commercial Street look like they're taking a swim.

Ledbetter says his father's store has flooded before.

"Ever since 2008, we never knew it could get this bad, but this is the worst it's been since then," he said.

Emergency management crews are still assessing the flood damage. Emergency responders said there have been two water rescues involving people who drove cars into deep water. They recommend you stay off the flooded roads and stay safe.